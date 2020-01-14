90 foxbody GT

Hows it going everyone. New to the fox family since July last year. Been a fan for a long time though. I'm 28 years old and have a 1990 Mustang GT fox body 25 year badge. 122,000 original miles. All original parts. Still really clean. My only major issue now is I believe the rear main seal is going as I have oil on the ground after I'm done driving. Itll smoke a little while I'm driving, but not much. Other than that I keep adding a little oil here and there until I can get it fixed professionally. Although I've read some reviews on blue devil rear main seal fix? Any input on that would be great. I have some rust on all of the wheel wells, we touched them up a bit. I do some research on info on these cars all the time but there is nothing like human interaction to really learn. Just looking for outside info on these cars. I recently had a hood latch issue so I got a hood in my cart to get it replaced. I'm just pissed because this thing is all original. And I wanted to keep it that way. But gotta do what you gotta do right ? Check out my mustang and tell me what you think. Just wanting to talk to my fellow fox lovers.