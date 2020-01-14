90 foxbody GT

Jan 14, 2020
Hows it going everyone. New to the fox family since July last year. Been a fan for a long time though. I'm 28 years old and have a 1990 Mustang GT fox body 25 year badge. 122,000 original miles. All original parts. Still really clean. My only major issue now is I believe the rear main seal is going as I have oil on the ground after I'm done driving. Itll smoke a little while I'm driving, but not much. Other than that I keep adding a little oil here and there until I can get it fixed professionally. Although I've read some reviews on blue devil rear main seal fix? Any input on that would be great. I have some rust on all of the wheel wells, we touched them up a bit. I do some research on info on these cars all the time but there is nothing like human interaction to really learn. Just looking for outside info on these cars. I recently had a hood latch issue so I got a hood in my cart to get it replaced. I'm just pissed because this thing is all original. And I wanted to keep it that way. But gotta do what you gotta do right ? Check out my mustang and tell me what you think. Just wanting to talk to my fellow fox lovers.
Mar 2, 2015
Nice car. I say nee to the blue devil rear main leak fix. That stuff will gum up the inside of the engine. Additives like that ( in my view ) are for the bad used car sales people. The folks that buy cars from the auction and just want it to last past the sale. It's like the blue devil headgasket fix stuff. That stuff clogs heater cores and radiators over time....I can only imagine what that would do to your engine.

Welcome to the forum.
 
