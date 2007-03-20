90 gt, running rough past 2500 rpms......

webslinger67
Ok, so my 90 GT (30 over with just a cold air intake and aftermarket coil) has been sitting for a while, as i do the body work on it, i would start it ever month and it would run fine....,,,
now, i have it on the road, its hard starting, and , between 2500 and 4000 rpm it stumbles, cuts out, and sometimes taking off from a dead start it backfires...
i have replaced the plugs with autolite platinums, i didnt replace the cap and rotor, they are worn , but i cleaned them up just for the road test, i cleaned the MAS with electronic cleaner and made sure the idle control valve was not stuck.......
i took it back out for another run.... still stumbles, feels hesitant and will not even hit 5000 rpm, let alone redline....
see post http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=690314 for someone else having same problem, I am hoping they are related..
so, to see if it was lean or fat running... i took the K&N filter off for a test run, and it got even worse.... so that tells me its starved of fuel, maybe through the secondary circuit?
or, could this be the cap and rotor and i must replace that?
could it be the fuel filter?
has anyone run into this problem before?
could it be the setting of the throttle position sensor?
or even timing?
could it be the EGR?
my IAC doesnt look stuck and I cleaned it , but how do i really know if it is working?
sigh.......... so many questions........ my mustang has never run like this and i am boggled.... i think i am going to be a girl and just cry .........
this has never happend, my 5.0 has always been a perfect running beast and now it barely pulls its own weight.......
hellllllllp!!!!
