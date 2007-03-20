90 gt, running rough past 2500 rpms......

A couple random thoughts:



First things first, I'd pull codes. This is a prime example of a time when there can be a soft code stored (that won't illuminate the CEL).



If you can swap those plat plugs out for cheap copper plugs. The plats have been known to cause a strange idle and cut-out around 4K RPM (platinum does not conduct as well as copper, but it lasts forever, which is it's sales appeal to the masses). I dont think this is your issue but it might keep you from knowing you found the issue when you really do.



Have the MAS wire been cleaned anytime recently? With an oilable air filter element and some work on the stang being done, it's always 2 mins well spent to clean the two MAS wires.



If you can put a FP gauge on the car and watch pressure while the issue occurs. If you had any lean codes, that *could* also indicate a lack of fuel issue. That wouldn't mean it's the pump or even a fuel delivery issue however. But it is a clue.



Timing is set properly?



If you have a spare ignition coil, you might want to install it and see if the issue changes.



Random thoughts on where I'd start.



Good luck.