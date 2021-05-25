Engine '90 LX 5.0 engine stall after running awhile and coming to an idle

I have a 90 LX 5.0 convertible that stalls after running awhile and coming to an idle. It starts up again but seems to struggle for voltage as it turns over slowly. When it stalls, it is as if it loses fuel feed. It starts quickly when cold and runs/idles like a clock. The engine has good throttle response. The issue happens after it is up to operating temperature. I have not attempted any fixes yet.

It has a cold air intake, GT40 heads and intake manifold. It is an AOD transmission with a shift kit I believe as it shifts well above the stock shift points of 2-3k rpm. I bought the car with these mods already done. The odometer is +200k miles. I do not abuse it. Mostly throttle it around from golf course to golf course and smoking cigars :) I am not a mechanic but I am mechanically inclined and plan to do a T5 swap soon and SN95 axle upgrade.
 

Check your fuel pressure after warm up.
Check for codes.
The 5.0 tech thread has some procedures for this.
Let us know what you find.
 
