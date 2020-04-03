Hey guys and gals my 1990 lx T5 car dies while idling. I just replaced the ignition switch and did a base idle reset. It has a stock distributor and TFI, but has a MSD 6AL-2.



Codes thrown while engine was not running:

10

29

67

81

82

84

85



Under load the car will run all day. It sporadically dies while coming to a stop. Thanks in advance for all the help!!! Pic attached cuz we like pics