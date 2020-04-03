ckcarron
New Member
- Mar 1, 2020
- 4
- 0
- 1
- 37
Hey guys and gals my 1990 lx T5 car dies while idling. I just replaced the ignition switch and did a base idle reset. It has a stock distributor and TFI, but has a MSD 6AL-2.
Codes thrown while engine was not running:
10
29
67
81
82
84
85
Under load the car will run all day. It sporadically dies while coming to a stop. Thanks in advance for all the help!!! Pic attached cuz we like pics
Attachments
72.3 KB Views: 3