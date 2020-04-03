Electrical 90 LX 5.0 threw these codes... Any ideas?

C

Hey guys and gals my 1990 lx T5 car dies while idling. I just replaced the ignition switch and did a base idle reset. It has a stock distributor and TFI, but has a MSD 6AL-2.

Codes thrown while engine was not running:
10
29
67
81
82
84
85

Under load the car will run all day. It sporadically dies while coming to a stop. Thanks in advance for all the help!!! Pic attached cuz we like pics
 

