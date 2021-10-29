90 LX - new gas tank and tank skid plate/plastic cover won't fit

Mike SVOR
- Mar 28, 2000
- 648
- 0
- 16
Just bought a new gas tank and plastic cover from LMR. Got the 10AN fuel pickup tube and lines done, but the tank straps don't reach. Is it because of the gas tank or is it the plastic cover not allowing the tank to sit all the way inside it?
I went and got 4" long bolts to 'rig' it in there, but was wondering if anyone else ran into this issue?
