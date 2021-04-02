I'm working through my drag car build, and while waiting on some parts, I wanted to tackle some of the body panels/alignments. Front fenders are coming off for a tube front end in the next week or so, and I noticed that the passenger door's alignment is a bit off.The gap at the rear is really wide between the end of the door and the quarter window. You can literally see in through the door/weatherstripping to inside.The front gap at the A pillar is very tight.The door when closed sticks out slightly proud of the rear body panel.Door opens and closes fine. There is no wiggle in the hinges when the doors are wide open.Below are a few photos, (as well as some drivers side photo for reference, as it fits fairly well) my thoughts were to adjust the striker to allow the door to close a bit better, and then loosen the hinge bolts to slide the door a bit back (open up the A pillar gap). Any thoughts or direction is appreciated.