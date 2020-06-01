Hey all,



I've got a 90 LX 5.0 that has improper speedometer operation. From what I've read, I don't see this issue described elsewhere, but I'm sure I'm missing it as I can't be the first to have this problem.



The speedometer increases very slowly up to about 35 mph over time. It seems to not be impacted by the actual speed of the car. Going 70 mph also shows a max of ~35 mph.



I pulled the speedo gear out of the T5 and spun it with a drill. The cluster increments accordingly up to about 35 mph doing this but slowly drops back down.



The needle does not flutter, flicker, jerk, or jump.



What might the issue be here? I would think that the cable and gear itself are OK as it responds to input.



Would this be too tight of a needle? And if so, how the heck did that happen? Of course, I'm not the original owner, but why would someone tighten the needle? Or does the cluster just need lubricating?



Looking for some advice before I dig knuckle-deep into the dash.



Thanks,

Will