90 Mustang engine swap - starts and stalls

Sep 28, 2020
I have a 90 GT with a replaced .30 bored out 302. E303 cam. Aluminum heads, roller rockers, and new valves. Stock throttle body. New IAC, TPS, brand new distributor, compression checked, spark tested, injectors tested, back probed in and out of car, new fuel injector harness, Ohm checked PIP. I have replaced everything I can think of or read about. I have sent my computer off to be rebuilt twice. New 24lb injectors with matching MAF, 39lbs of fuel pressure at spout. New fuel pump & filter. Replaced all fuseable links. I ran the "no start checklist" multiple times. Replaced all of the relays. The engine starts every time and immediately stalls. I monitored fuel pressure during start and it is within specs. Fuel pressure regulator replaced, vacuum within specs. I spray starting fluid in intake and engine stays running. Removed all salt and pepper connections and soldered wires. Engine code returns 11. Any thoughts? Vehicle ran before engine swap.
 

