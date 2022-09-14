Electrical 90 Vert Passenger side window wont work- motor is good

Blackpony_gt

I have a 90 GT convertible that is coming out of hibernation after a few years.
The front passenger side window wont go down. Window does not work from either the driver or passenger side switches.
The power door lock switch works fine

This is what I have done so far:
Replaced passenger side window switch- window still does not work.
Checked for power at passenger side switch connector- no power at switch connector
Just to eliminate it - Hot wired the power window motor - it easily goes up and down
Interestingly enough, the brand new passenger side door speaker does not work either. (New driver side speaker works fine)

Obviously this is a wiring issue with the passenger side power window switch and speaker

What is best way to go about chasing the wiring harness to find the problem?

Any other ideas?

Thanks for the help!
 

