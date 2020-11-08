Engine 90GT Cold Start Problem Help Wanted

Jorsh720

Jul 4, 2019
wisconsin
My 90GT has an issue on cold starts, where it will stall or almost stall just after starting. It also pops out the exhaust a lot when revved cold, rarely out the intake when revved cold. When warm, it starts just fine and has no popping when revved but, the car always misses, and I can feel and hear it inside the car, even when warm. The only mods to the car is what the previous owner did. It has a BBK H pipe with flowmasters, a cold air intake, 70mm throttle body and a flex fan.

Here is a list of things I have tested and changed.

- I smoke tested and fixed vacuum leaks.
- Replaced and tested ACT and ECT sensors.
- New plugs, wires, cap and rotor (previous owner).
- Cleaned the MAF sensor.
- New EGR valve.
- Cleaned 10 pin connectors.
- Set timing to 10 degrees.
- Set TPS voltage and performed a base idle reset.
- Checked fuel pressure.
- Checked codes and only receive code 11.
- Cylinder balance test gives code 90.
- Checked spark plugs and they look clean but are brand new.

Here is a video of a cold start where it almost stalls. Any ideas on how to fix this are appreciated.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNjldN90ibw
 

