Engine 90GT Cold Start Problem

My 90GT has an issue on cold starts, where it will stall or almost stall just after starting. It also pops out the exhaust a lot when revved cold, rarely out the intake when revved cold. When warm, it starts just fine and has no popping when revved but, the car always misses, and I can feel and hear it inside the car, even when warm. The only mods to the car is what the previous owner did. It has a BBK H pipe with flowmasters, a cold air intake, 70mm throttle body and a flex fan.

Here is a list of things I have tested and changed.

- I smoke tested and fixed vacuum leaks.
- Replaced and tested ACT and ECT sensors.
- New plugs, wires, cap and rotor (previous owner).
- Cleaned the MAF sensor.
- New EGR valve.
- Cleaned 10 pin connectors.
- Set timing to 10 degrees.
- Set TPS voltage and performed a base idle reset.
- Checked fuel pressure.
- Checked codes and only receive code 11.
- Cylinder balance test gives code 90.
- Checked spark plugs and they look clean but are brand new.

Here is a video of a cold start where it almost stalls. Any ideas on how to fix this are appreciated.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNjldN90ibw
 

You guys with idle/stall problems could save a lot of time chasing your tails if you would go through the Surging Idle Checklist. Over 50 different people contributed information to it. The first two posts have all the fixes, and steps through the how to find and fix your idle problems without spending a lot of time and money. It includes how to dump the computer codes quickly and simply as one of the first steps. I continue to update it as more people post fixes or ask questions. You can post questions to that sticky and have your name and idle problem recognized. The guys with original problems and fixes get their posts added to the main fix. :D

It's free, I don't get anything for the use of it except knowing I helped a fellow Mustang enthusiast with his car. At last check, it had more than 250,000 hits, which indicates it does help fix idle problems quickly and inexpensively.
 
