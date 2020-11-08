My 90GT has an issue on cold starts, where it will stall or almost stall just after starting. It also pops out the exhaust a lot when revved cold, rarely out the intake when revved cold. When warm, it starts just fine and has no popping when revved but, the car always misses, and I can feel and hear it inside the car, even when warm. The only mods to the car is what the previous owner did. It has a BBK H pipe with flowmasters, a cold air intake, 70mm throttle body and a flex fan.Here is a list of things I have tested and changed.- I smoke tested and fixed vacuum leaks.- Replaced and tested ACT and ECT sensors.- New plugs, wires, cap and rotor (previous owner).- Cleaned the MAF sensor.- New EGR valve.- Cleaned 10 pin connectors.- Set timing to 10 degrees.- Set TPS voltage and performed a base idle reset.- Checked fuel pressure.- Checked codes and only receive code 11.- Cylinder balance test gives code 90.- Checked spark plugs and they look clean but are brand new.Here is a video of a cold start where it almost stalls. Any ideas on how to fix this are appreciated.