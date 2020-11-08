My 90GT has an issue on cold starts, where it will stall or almost stall just after starting. It also pops out the exhaust a lot when revved cold, rarely out the intake when revved cold. When warm, it starts just fine and has no popping when revved but, the car always misses, and I can feel and hear it inside the car, even when warm. The only mods to the car is what the previous owner did. It has a BBK H pipe with flowmasters, a cold air intake, 70mm throttle body and a flex fan.
Here is a list of things I have tested and changed.
- I smoke tested and fixed vacuum leaks.
- Replaced and tested ACT and ECT sensors.
- New plugs, wires, cap and rotor (previous owner).
- Cleaned the MAF sensor.
- New EGR valve.
- Cleaned 10 pin connectors.
- Set timing to 10 degrees.
- Set TPS voltage and performed a base idle reset.
- Checked fuel pressure.
- Checked codes and only receive code 11.
- Cylinder balance test gives code 90.
- Checked spark plugs and they look clean but are brand new.
Here is a video of a cold start where it almost stalls. Any ideas on how to fix this are appreciated.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNjldN90ibw
