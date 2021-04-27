Hello! I've got my hands (about a year ago) on a '91 notch that is a converted 4-cylinder. It has been running great since I got it and was out for a drive today. It was running fine on the way to a friends house, but would not crank up when I went to leave. My fuel gauge wasn't registering fuel pressure, and I couldn't hear my fuel pump as I normally do.This notch came with a long list of goodies, one of them was an aftermarket fuel system. The factory fuel lines were bypassed and I found an aftermarket pump/pickup (quantum e85) in the tank when I dropped it. Oddly enough, I found constant voltage at the pump connector despite the key position. I started pulling things off the front starter solenoid post until voltage dropped. What was feeding the voltage was a blue/brown pair of cables (pictured below). The color of wire feeding the voltage to the pump was a yellow/black pair. These seem to be factory wires and the factory harness above the fuel tank.Another oddity is that there is no fuel pump relay under the drivers seat even though there is the harness for it under the seat, the relay just isn't there.My initial guess is that there is a relay, just not where I am expecting it to be (under the driver's seat), and it has gone bad.1) Am I correct in presuming there should be no voltage to the pump when the key is off?2) Would the fuel pump relay be in a different spot since it's a 4-cylinder conversion?3) Are the Quantum pumps any good? I may just get an Aeromotive drop-in replacement if the Quantum's aren't reliable.Thanks for any info/advice/troubleshooting help!