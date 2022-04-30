91 emerald/silver GT vert thread.

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
midwestern america
Was a nice day out. Did the first real mods on the car and figured I should I start a thread. Pulled the air silencer and added an k&n air filter. Gonna go grab dinner here in a bit and see if I can feel the chance.

Car basic details. 91 GT auto. 116k miles. Almost completely stock. Plan to swap in a tkx this winter.
 

