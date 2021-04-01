This is my project thread, here we go...I’ve owned my 91 GT since 2005 - I was in college and was 4th in line of people ‘racing’ to look at it. I drove to St. Clair Shores, MI literally straight from my last class (in NW Ohio) arriving up their after 11 pm. So my whole drive up I’m just waiting for the phone call to tell me it sold so I could turn around - it never came... 1st person looked at it and would sleep on it. Persons 2 and 3 both had car trouble on their way to see it - and I do believe that story (multiple names and phone numbers including mine were written on the ‘build’ sheet as notes - I was given when I bought it). I buy it on the spot, in the dark, prolly after midnight by this point... for $2,150 (I still pinch myself), I bought it in pretty rough body condition (absolutely no dents but some surface rust, some ground effects missing, attempted theft damage). Back then I quickly replaced the ground effects and the destroyed steering column ignition. It had transmission and clutch issues (replaced the 3550 with a new one and installed and CenterForce Dual Friction clutch back then as well).(with a tiny bit of bad)... the engine was built (but had a tick). Car is straight.I didn’t drive the car very much and couldn’t figure out with the tick was, but knew it was a rod or something catastrophic - was confident it might be a stuck lifter. The car ended up sitting for over 5 years. Then in 2014 a dear friend and I pulled the motor and went thru everything, everything. Found the tick to be a mismatched pushrod. Replaced cam, pushrods, lifters, rockers, springs, timing chain. Painted the block, heads, oil pan... made it look nice.Fast forward to this January... my anxiety flared up in December out of the blue and my wife suggested as an outlet to start one of my long awaited projects... my 5 lug swap. Last April I drove to Cleveland to meet a guy from New York to buy his sn95 disc rear end for $525 which anytime I’d look at in the garage was a push to start the project. I posted some of the front end pics when I became a member a few weeks ago but as I continue work on the rear this week and keep accumulating pics it hit me... why not start one of these Progress Threads I see in the Thread Listings?This project has turned into replacing damn near everything I hadn’t in 2014 because everything I come across needs to be lol... rack and pinion, power steering pump, lines, sway bar (bushings weren’t even in place), splurged on new BBK Long Tubes (old ones were rusty), lots more cleaning (more on that in a second).Onto the rear... I decided to clean the underside similar to how I did in the front. I knew when I bought it that the underside was crazy dirty, as in it had a coating of dirt. I kinda figured that the prior owner after getting the car back from his engine build went on a joy ride either down a muddy dirt road or got drunk and actually went in a field lol. All these years of ownership it’s been like a bucket list thing to buckle down, and clean up the underside and make it like it should be. So I’ll list my cars engine, tranny, etc details below and start some sharing some pics in follow up posts...Thanks for having me and thank you for looking!1991 Mustang GT. 306, Tremec 3550 (TKO600 ready and waiting), 3:73 rear, Comp XE276HR cam, Comp Pushrods, Valves, Springs, Lifters & 1.7 Rockers, Windsor SR heads, Cobra upper/lower Intake, BBK 70mm TB, Ford Racing 24 lbs Injectors, Saleen Cold Air, BBK Long Tubes, X Pipe, Flowmasters