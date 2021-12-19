91 GT Convertible survivor thread.

ChaseRoads
Member
-
- Oct 29, 2020
-
- 62
-
- 22
-
- 18
-
- 39
Congratulations!!!!!! You found a gem! Enjoy!Bringing her home now. Underside is clean enough to eat off off. Almost completely stock. Just needs a little cleaning up.
It’s gonna lean the direction of stock. Still to be determined. Ease of driving Is my main goal.I'd say build tread, but you might want to keep it stock. That seems to be the thing these days.
I don't understand the bone stock thing. I had an '87 and '90 that I bought brand new and stayed bone stock that I drove for years. The '89 I have now has tons of mods, is way more fun than my stock ones ever were. The aftermarket parts market is huge and parts are relatively cheap compared to a lot of other types of cars. If you're doing it for an investment, there's way better ways to make money. Unless it's a Cobra or some specialty model, I'd mod the hell out of it and make it your own. Just my opinion though. Have fun with your new ride, looks like you found a clean car.I'd say build tread, but you might want to keep it stock. That seems to be the thing these days.
Oh I understand. I'm not knocking anybody for wanting to keep it stock or whatever they want to do with there cars. That's what makes foxbodys so fun. You can go in a dozen different directions with them. I happen to be a bit older and have a nice shop to work in so that makes it much easier. Not everybody has that luxury. I was there once too. There is a TON of information on the internet and lots of people willing to help. Especially here on StangNet. So if you decide to tackle that cam yourself, hit up the forums here and ask questions. You'd be amazed what you can do with a few tools in your driveway.I only say stock for people like me that are not real talented car people. Over the last few years I have seen more guys with messed up cars that don;t run because they modded them and can't figure it out. I have always wished for a cam, and all the rest of the go fast stuff. If I did I would probably be stuck. I like my car because I can start it anytime, and drive it..My stomach sinks every time a guy with a heavily modded car that he just bought, and he gets on here and it won't run.
Gotta get one of these..Cheesgraters make me happy
I only say stock for people like me that are not real talented car people. Over the last few years I have seen more guys with messed up cars that don;t run because they modded them and can't figure it out. I have always wished for a cam, and all the rest of the go fast stuff. If I did I would probably be stuck. I like my car because I can start it anytime, and drive it..My stomach sinks every time a guy with a heavily modded car that he just bought, and he gets on here and it won't run.
Yeah. I’m toying with the idea of pulling it off, and dying it back black.Now that's a survivor.
Shame someone tried to powerwash the hood blanket though