91 GT Convertible survivor thread.

Potomus Pete said: I only say stock for people like me that are not real talented car people. Over the last few years I have seen more guys with messed up cars that don;t run because they modded them and can't figure it out. I have always wished for a cam, and all the rest of the go fast stuff. If I did I would probably be stuck. I like my car because I can start it anytime, and drive it..My stomach sinks every time a guy with a heavily modded car that he just bought, and he gets on here and it won't run. Click to expand...

Oh I understand. I'm not knocking anybody for wanting to keep it stock or whatever they want to do with there cars. That's what makes foxbodys so fun. You can go in a dozen different directions with them. I happen to be a bit older and have a nice shop to work in so that makes it much easier. Not everybody has that luxury. I was there once too. There is a TON of information on the internet and lots of people willing to help. Especially here on StangNet. So if you decide to tackle that cam yourself, hit up the forums here and ask questions. You'd be amazed what you can do with a few tools in your driveway.