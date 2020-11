Mustang Ignition Cylinder with Key Black (79-93) - LMR 1979-1993 Mustang ignition cylinder will replace your worn out and faulty cylinder!

Mustang Ignition Lock Cylinder Alternate Fix | Fox Body Tired of erratic starts in you Fox Body Mustang? You may need to replace your ignition lock cylinder.

Unfamiliar with what you mean by "PATS"If you need to remove the ignition cylinder, that's what I did. I just happened to have another Ford key laying around. As was said earlier, Ford could only make keys in so many patterns and most of them are fairly close. Jiggling the key to get the tumblers to cooperate seems to have worked for other people, Google searches came up with that solution for me when I had to do this. I tried it and it worked for me. Like I said, if you have another key laying around you're not out anything but time if you try it. And a new ignition lock cylinder is pretty cheap compared to a locksmith making a house call - $20 gets you a new cylinder with key, O'Reilly's might even be cheaper...And it's not near as messy as this:But since I don't know what you're talking about concerning "PATS", maybe I'm wrong....?