Engine 91 hatch hesitation at low rpm

W

WhiskeyFoxTrot

New Member
Aug 30, 2022
1
0
0
40
Long Island Ny
What’s up all….. New this forum…… recently purchased a 91 lx hatch, with minor mods……. Cobra upper and lower, cam, msd, exhaust etc……there’s a surge and hesitation at low rpm but when you get on it it’s strong. There’s also a intermittent CEL which seems to only come on after getting on it, if just cruising and being easy on it, it won’t come on. I pulled 2 codes, 81 and 85……. I ordered a AID solenoid and purge canister solenoid…..also ordered a new tps……. Car has no cats……I’m unsure of vacuum routing and what needs to be there and doesn’t need to be there, as there’s a few things capped and rerouted etc. there’s so much info on here that it’s tough to wrap my head around where to start with this issue….. any input ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TOOLOW91
Electrical Maf / 02 issues
Replies
19
Views
991
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
FetusLasVegas
Fuel 89 GT low fuel pressure
Replies
17
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Steel1
Steel1
02 281 GT
1995 Cobra - high cold start idle, flashing CEL, miss/hesitation/low power when driving
Replies
5
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
B
Engine Was 4 Cylinder...high Rpm Breakup...advice? Thoughts?
Replies
8
Views
762
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bb1100yankees
B
N
87 Gt. Tlc List, What Next?
Replies
5
Views
740
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu