What’s up all….. New this forum…… recently purchased a 91 lx hatch, with minor mods……. Cobra upper and lower, cam, msd, exhaust etc……there’s a surge and hesitation at low rpm but when you get on it it’s strong. There’s also a intermittent CEL which seems to only come on after getting on it, if just cruising and being easy on it, it won’t come on. I pulled 2 codes, 81 and 85……. I ordered a AID solenoid and purge canister solenoid…..also ordered a new tps……. Car has no cats……I’m unsure of vacuum routing and what needs to be there and doesn’t need to be there, as there’s a few things capped and rerouted etc. there’s so much info on here that it’s tough to wrap my head around where to start with this issue….. any input ?