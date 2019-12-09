Hello everyone. I have a 91' mustang gt convertible with some bolt-ons, 3.73 gears and a Broader Performance stage 1 valve body. Currently, I have the TV cable overly-adjusted to where it only allows the throttle body to open up 90 percent of the way during wide open throttle. This is the only way it will shift properly during normal driving without the shifts becoming too soft and having a hard time down shifting from 3rd automatically at low speeds (I have to literally floor it for it to down shift after a turn). The transmission came from another early 90's mustang and the stock valvebody that came with it had quite a bit of greyish residue/fluid. I had to change the filter twice already after the transmission swap due to the transmission dumping grey crud into the pan (cleaning itself out). It seems the previous owner never serviced it. So far, the transmission goes threw all of the gears with no abnormal slippage, but when slowing down in the OverDrive position, I have to help it by downshifting into Drive so it doesn't bog down the car when coming to a full stop. Other symptoms are shifting at 4100 rpms at full throttle in the Drive position and as I've mentioned, the cable needs to be overly tightened for it not to be so slushy and unresponsive during normal part-throttle operation. It currently has a brand new motorcraft trans filter in it and I've been using Valvoline Dex/Merc fluid with lubegard red bottle. I have also bought a new unused factory Ford AOD hi-rev governor (the 4900 rpm one), but I have not installed it yet. I'm wondering, if there is a possibility the current governor in the transmission might have a clogged screen filter (grey gunk) that can be reducing the TV pressure or maybe something else. Thank you for your help.