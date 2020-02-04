91 mustang front brakes lock up

I have a 91 mustang gt that I bought without a motor and trans. Bought the motor and trans off my close friend out of his 93 mustang. He gave me the 5 lug conversion and I'm having issues with the front end. So the caliper is a double piston, slotted rotors and new pads but when I press the brake it does not release on only the front end. I took it apart and noticed when I press the piston in all the way the caliper barely fits over the pads and rotor. Now it seems that the caliper really has no room to depress if it that snug but I could be wrong. Any one have any thoughts
 

Will need to identify the parts. Possible you have a mismatch of components.

Can you take some pics?
 
