91 mustang fuel pump issues

First off, I know that this has been a common topic in a lot of threads and every single one leads back to the same fuel pump diagnostic checklist, i have tried nearly everything and still having same issue.



I have a 1991 lx hatch, only engine mods is underdrive pullies. The issue is that the fuel pump will not kick on. When the ignition is turned to the on position the fuel pump does not recieve any power. I have already dropped the tank and hard wired the pump and it pumps fuel out quickly. I have also replaced the fuel pump relay and in the process of replacing the PCM power relay, but I am sceptical that this relay will solve the issue. i have also checked the inertia switch which does not have any power to it. The fuel pump has 3V to one of the hot wires and nothing to any of the others. I have tried to trick the fuel pump into getting power by grounding out the EEC, but this doesnt work either. My car has 70,000 original miles and none of the wires seem to be frayed or worn, so even though I cant be positive I dont think it has a short. Could I be running into an ECU issue?