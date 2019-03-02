Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995

Revised 26-Jul-2017 to add fuse link diagram.

Note: 94-95 specific changes are in red

94-95 models only: EEC or PCM power relay in the constant control relay module. Look for 12 volts at the fuel injector red wires.

94-95 models only: 20 amp EEC fuse in the engine compartment fuse box. Look for 12 volts at the fuel injector red wires.

94-95 models only: Check inside fuse panel for fuse #18 blown – 20 amp fuse

94-95 models only: 20 amp fuel pump fuse in the engine compartment fuse box. Look for 12 volts at the Dark green/yellow wire on the constant control relay module.

On a 94-95 Mustang, probe the black/white and grey/white wires to measure the TPS voltage.