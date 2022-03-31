91 Mustang Ignition key rod and lock issue

Hi all,

So I turned my key one day to start my car and as it left the lock position it "stuck. I forced it further and there was a pop then the key turned 180 degrees without doing anything. I wasn't sure which part it was so I ordered and installed a new ignition key cylinder, a new ignition key switch rod, and a new ignition switch (I needed that, the original broke apart). I take everything apart and replace everything with the new parts. I turn the key and it gets jammed up. After taking everything apart again and playing with it, it seems to be an issue with when the key is going between the lock and ACC positions, it gets bound up and I can't get the key to turn any further. If it does, it pops then the rod doesn't move any further.



I'm at a loss, I don't know if there's another part I can replace or if I need to go to the junk yard and pull the steering wheel off another car.

Any ideas or insight would be awesome and most appreciated.



(I can add video or photos when I get home on the 14th)