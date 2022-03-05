Electrical 91 Mustang warning lights

P

Praetorious

New Member
May 22, 2020
1
0
1
41
living room.
Hey Guys, hope everyone is doing well,had a couple of questions on a 91ive had since new,i hope im putting this in the right spot and forgive me if I'm not.

I am trying to get all my warning lights on my cluster working again,i removed my cluster recently and replaced all my bulbs, cleaned contacts and all that.

When i cycle my key nothing comes on momentarily like its supposed to, my coolant light has the sensor disconnected because i have a electric fan and a differently style reservoir so that one is checked,i did ground the plug and i got the light to come on,check engine light bulb has been out for decades but i did put it in to check and that one does come on when cycled,low oil light was working until a few months ago and now it doesn't and the airbag light does not come on either.

Couple of questions are.... how do i check the low oil sending light on the cluster,can i pull the sensor from the pan and stick a jumper in it and ground it and it should come on? i know its just one wire but wasn't sure how to go about it electrically? the sensor has been leaking a drop here and there so i suspect it finally just went out but i wanted to check the dash light also, second question is, what controls the airbag light on the dash and how can i check that one?

Thank you guys very much for any input,i am about 2 months out from installing a 347 in my car and i'm exited as i can be,regular engine has over 200 big ones and its all original and its starting to smoke sometimes in traffic so i bit the bullet and bought a new engine,that will be fun installing that.lol
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mustang5L5
Electrical Foxbody Mustang: Adding functional Check engine light to 86-88 cars
Replies
7
Views
430
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FoxChasis
F
Rick88
Electrical Help with dash brake light
Replies
14
Views
476
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
KRUISR
Electrical Charging Warn light stays on
Replies
2
Views
203
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
Z
2001 mustang gt cluster/ interior light issue.
Replies
6
Views
192
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
V
Electrical 88 GT with 91 wiring harnesses, electrical issues
Replies
6
Views
313
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
VSK2033
V
Top Bottom