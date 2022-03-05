Hey Guys, hope everyone is doing well,had a couple of questions on a 91ive had since new,i hope im putting this in the right spot and forgive me if I'm not.



I am trying to get all my warning lights on my cluster working again,i removed my cluster recently and replaced all my bulbs, cleaned contacts and all that.



When i cycle my key nothing comes on momentarily like its supposed to, my coolant light has the sensor disconnected because i have a electric fan and a differently style reservoir so that one is checked,i did ground the plug and i got the light to come on,check engine light bulb has been out for decades but i did put it in to check and that one does come on when cycled,low oil light was working until a few months ago and now it doesn't and the airbag light does not come on either.



Couple of questions are.... how do i check the low oil sending light on the cluster,can i pull the sensor from the pan and stick a jumper in it and ground it and it should come on? i know its just one wire but wasn't sure how to go about it electrically? the sensor has been leaking a drop here and there so i suspect it finally just went out but i wanted to check the dash light also, second question is, what controls the airbag light on the dash and how can i check that one?



Thank you guys very much for any input,i am about 2 months out from installing a 347 in my car and i'm exited as i can be,regular engine has over 200 big ones and its all original and its starting to smoke sometimes in traffic so i bit the bullet and bought a new engine,that will be fun installing that.lol