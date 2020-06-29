I have an 89 convertible with a 5.0 out of a 92 GT. About 15 years ago when it was put into the 89 it was swapped from EFI to Carb. It hasn't been ran in about 10 years and it won't idle more than 15 seconds if you crank it and sometimes it backfires harshly out the top of the carb. I have a GT40 style intake and EFI setup that I would like to swap it over to instead. Preferably i'd like a set up that will be able to be tuned easily so I am very much interested in something other than stock for the ECU and will probably buy a new wiring harness. I'm considering megasquirt but I wasn't sure what other options existed as well as anything else I need to keep in mind for the swap. Any and all information would be greatly appreciated.