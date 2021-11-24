92 GT 5.0 - Exhaust suggestions

My wife has a 92 GT 5.0 convertible - all stock. Automatic trans. She has been wanting a better sounding exhaust on hers, and is somewhat jealous of mine (93 GT 5.0 - straight pipes with flows).



I have noticed some rust holes right where the pipe bends up behind the muffler. So I feel like it's time to replace them.

I am in NC and I do NOT have to get this car inspected next year, or anymore. So I'm considering good options to get her a better sounding exhaust. I am looking for suggestions here.



I don't know if I would want to replace the headers yet, but would like some suggestions to get this one sounding better for her.