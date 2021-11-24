92 GT 5.0 - Exhaust suggestions

Tavis

Tavis

Sep 25, 2012
My wife has a 92 GT 5.0 convertible - all stock. Automatic trans. She has been wanting a better sounding exhaust on hers, and is somewhat jealous of mine (93 GT 5.0 - straight pipes with flows).

I have noticed some rust holes right where the pipe bends up behind the muffler. So I feel like it's time to replace them.
I am in NC and I do NOT have to get this car inspected next year, or anymore. So I'm considering good options to get her a better sounding exhaust. I am looking for suggestions here.

I don't know if I would want to replace the headers yet, but would like some suggestions to get this one sounding better for her.
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

All stock? Just install a cat-back of your choice and call it a day. I wouldn’t bother with headers at this point unless yours are rusting off the car and have holes.

When I was stock, I had stock H-pipe and flowmaster american Thunder cat-back. Was plenty loud and I loved the rumble.
 
91AOD5.0LX

91AOD5.0LX

Feb 20, 2021
I have an all stock 91 LX and replaced the exaust system with BBK headers (my orig ones were rusted), an X pipe, and a cat back stainless flowmaster series 44 system and are happy with the loud rumble it provides.
 
