This dyno graph was in the cars glovebox when I bought it. Figured I’d post it here and see what you guys think about it. 275 is a pretty good amount for these cars right? The mods from what I know are: cobra intake manifold, x303 cam, bbk fender well cai, borla catback, 3.73 gears. The car could have gt40 heads I’m not sure. Do these numbers sound right with the mods my car has?