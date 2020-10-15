Currently towards the end of my project here on my 92 LX. Over the course of the year I dropped a 5.0 T5 setup in it. Right now I’m in the stages of finishing touches, and just wired my fan up today. Me being me, I decided to see if my gauge lights would turn on. (Now mind you, my front end is off at the moment, there are no bulbs in the headlight harness, if that makes a difference) I flicked the switch to the headlights... and nothing. I heard the relay clicking, but no lights whatsoever. So I kept doing it, and finally realized that they’d only turn on if I flicked the switch on like 3 quarters of the way?? They won’t turn on at the first click of the switch, but there’s a sweet spot between the first and second click of that switch where it’ll get power. I’m wondering could it be the switch that’s faulty itself?? I can’t tell if my headlights work or not, because I don’t have headlights yet. I also decided to see if the turn signals would work. And they don’t. The lights in the dash and the rear will come on, but they won’t blink. The lights will stay stagnant. although the hazards work. Wondering if that could be a bad switch as well? Any advice would help tremendously because I don’t have much knowledge about this part of the car.