Been searching previous threads and am kina running low on ideas so I could use some re-directing. Short history: car is a '92 LX with a bone stock 5.0 motor and a Tremec TKO 600 that took the place of the AOD. She started running a little crappy in that I was hearing some popping in the exhaust and the car would idle a bit rough after about a minute after giving the car some gas. I cleaned the MAF and re-set the timing to 14 deg (was set around 20 deg) and nothing changed. A couple weeks later the car would stall the first time I would start her up. Once I tried again she started fine. About 2 weeks ago I started the car and as I backed out of the garage the car stalled as soon as I gave it some gas. I have not been able to start the car since. I ran the codes and got 15, 67 and 96. I assume I got 67 because the clutch was not in when I ran the codes (Key on, car off). The 15 bothers me a bit but I have not dug into that one much yet. As for 96, I replaced the fuel pump relay and no change. I checked the fuel pressure and I have 38 psi. The car turns over fine and is trying to start so it seems like a fuel delivery problem. I am going to try replacing the fuel filter next, hoping it is that simple. But, the 15 and 96 codes seem to tell me I have a bigger issue. Not sure which way to go next so please help give me a clue!



Thanks