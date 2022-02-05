92 Vert Luggage Rack Removal

M

mannymendez25

Member
Feb 12, 2015
24
8
13
50
When I bought my 92 seven years ago, I noticed the previous owner painted a part of the trunk and it looks horrible. I said I would get it painted some day. Well, that day has arrived and found someone that is going to paint it for me but he asked me to remove the trunk lid from the car and also remove the luggage rack. I have found some threads on owners trying to completely remove the luggage rack but I want to remove, paint, and reinstall. Anyone have advice on how to remove the luggage rack without damaging it? Is it screwed on? Is it riveted on?

Any information would be greatly appreciated.
 

