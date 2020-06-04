93 2.3 crank but no fire

Dloudin87
Hey guys. Me again. 93 2.3L cranks but wont start. So here is a little history. Had issue with car bucking and loosing power after driving a little. Then it quit and would start back up like nothing was wrong. It hadn't been serviced so I installed the following.
Plugs (x8)
Wires
Coils
Fuel filter
Then it got worse. Had heavy misfire around 2k RPM then I shut it down and it wouldnt start. Then I installed the following.
Ignition Control Module
Crank Sensor
Timing Belt
Starter.
Computer
Timing is in and plugs have spark. But still wont start. I noticed my schrader valve was missing. There was a bolt there.
So I ordered valve from LMR. Saw I had a leaking injector. Installed brand new injectors. Leak was gone.
Checked fuel pressure and had 40-45psi but the car still cranks and never fires.
Please help I'm going insane over here trying to drive my car..
