93 4.6 into 2003 GT help

Hello, I got lucky and received a 1993 (Crown Vic maybe) 4.6 motor that has never been run in it's life and never taken apart either, all the parts are still torqued down and without a trace of wear on the inside. The motor has no Vin or any information about it besides the number on the side of the block and a small tag with some random numbers I cannot decipher. I plan on strengthening the internals and putting it into a 2003 GT manual to have it Vortech supercharged. I am rather new to motor swapping and just want some advice on what I have to do to make the motor compatible in the GT, it's a Romeo block with completely stock internals I just would like to know what mods have to be done to make it compatible with the GT (mainly with electronics and heads and such) as well as what it needs to be able to handle around 500hp. Thank you in advance and any questions about specifics just ask and I will do my best to get them to you.