I'll be pulling the 5.0 out of my '93 GT to drop in a freshened up 5.0 that should be putting down about 275-290 flywheel horsepower. The current motor is all stock, 102K, runs great, no oil leaks and had a compression reading of 145 psi across the board. Garage space is limited and I don't know that keeping the stock motor would make a big difference on the value of the car. Any thoughts on what the stock motor would be worth complete (valve covers, oil pan, water pump, ignition, etc.) from intake to oil pan? About the only thing I don't have for the new motor is valve covers, ignition, injector rail and water pump. Figured I'd either sell it complete or just as a long block. Either way I'd make a video of it running before being pulled. Thoughts?