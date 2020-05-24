93 5.0 in a 66 mustang

O

Old Catman

New Member
May 24, 2020
1
0
0
74
central florida
I'm restomoding a 66 mustang. I have a 5.0 from a 93 mustang that I'm rebuilding stock. I got the front sump oil pan and pickup, but the block mounted dipstick won't work so I need a front cover with a dipstick hole. The problem is I want to keep the serpentine belt set up, but that requires a reverse rotation water pump, and the only timing covers I found with a dipstick hole are for a standard rotation pump. I know this swap has been done by a lot of people so there must be a solution. I just don't know what it is.
 

