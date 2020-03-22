93 5.0 rpm bounce at 4500rpm

byronfootball11
Feb 25, 2020
Just put a oil pan, seal, rear main seal on my car.
Now once I hammer it and it gets to 4500 5k rpm the needle bounces back and fourth and the car jerks. I then changed the plug wires. Made no difference. I don't think it is fuel. Could it be the plugs or ignition?
