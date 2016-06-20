I'll try and keep it short as possible. 1993 Convertible Mustang 5.0 mostly stock except for air filter intake, Last year in November. The car started stalling when it was hot. Originally it would not restart until it cooled a bit and then it would drive for a bit. Put it in the garage for the winter as the snow was coming anyway.



Spring time arrives. I give it a full tune, pcv valve, wires, plugs, msd cap & rotor, MSD coil. Here are the parts I have swapped out so far including the above general tune up stuff above. Ignition switch, ignition lock cylinder, mass airflow sensor and tube, temp control sensor, both 02 sensors, Tried an Accell TFI and it made the car run worse. Installed a new Motorcraft from the Dealer. Cleaned IAC, then replaced IAC.



The problem has gotten progressively worse. From being able to drive for 10 minutes to now it stalls out in the driveway almost intermit. Lucky to get 5 minutes out of it. Feels like I have made the problem worse.



The fuel pump is loud and strong. Cleaned my firewall ground and reinstalled a new bolt. Added additional engine to body grounds.



I changed the IAC today and it started throwing 12 and 13 codes which are new as of today. Not sure if it was due to a battery pull or what. swapped back to old IAC and it seemed to run the same. I have 12.2 volts at the line KO and the ohms are within spec 10.2 on both units. I have read that 12 and 13 can pop up as a result of other codes?



Everything is pretty stock A/C still functions still has the cats. All the emissions is hooked up except the smog pump seized so I just put on a different belt ( I know plugged cats and bad 02 sensors, I have replaced them). Been that way for 2 years now.



Code time. Currently after a full battery disconnect for an hour and idling these are the codes.



Key on Engine off 18 Spout open Circuit. 18 has always been present all the way along.



Engine running (till it stalls anyways)

12, 21, 26, 13.



When the car stalls I still have full power and radio. The car will not start unless I return the key to the off position first and then it starts right back up.



I have read and searched and checked poke and prodded everything I could think of and read. Starting my own thread is my last attempt before I throw my self at the mercy of a Dealer.



Any and all suggestions, ideas, words of encouragement lol, are welcome and greatly appreciated!