93 Cobra basket case project (dash wiring harness questions)

I got my hands on a 93 cobra that’s been sitting g under some trees for over 15 years. I know the guy I got it from and it ran when it was parked and has under 37,000 miles on it. It definitely needs some work both things known and unknown I’m sure. When it was parked he said it needed struts and there was a vibration in the clutch pedal. The good news is that there’s no rust on it and it doesn’t appear any mice got inside it and it cleaned up pretty good with a pressure washer.this is how it looked when I got it home. I do have the rim for where the spare tire is.A quick clean up and it looks better.Now for the bad news.....someone has stolen some parts off of it and it looks they tried to steal the whole car because the ignition switch is messed up. When they couldn’t get that done they pulled (ripped) off some panels under the dash and they cut a bunch of wires leaving pluI’m sure there’s stuff missing under there.Also stolen was the distributor cap, rotor and the rubber cover. It looks like the starter relay, ignition coil and cover were taken as well.As you can see I’ve got some things to figure out. I’m not a mechanic but I am mechanically inclined and have worked on HVAC equipment for 30 years. I had a friend that was an incredible mechanic and I used to help him a little work on my cars but he passed away suddenly a little more than a year ago. He always wanted me to get this car and get it back on the road and that’s what I aim to do. So it looks like learning how to remove the dash and how to replace the wiring harness Is in my near future, lol.