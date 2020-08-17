93 Cobra basket case project (dash wiring harness questions)

9

93FoMoCo

Member
Aug 9, 2020
8
4
13
54
Iowa
I got my hands on a 93 cobra that’s been sitting g under some trees for over 15 years. I know the guy I got it from and it ran when it was parked and has under 37,000 miles on it. It definitely needs some work both things known and unknown I’m sure. When it was parked he said it needed struts and there was a vibration in the clutch pedal. The good news is that there’s no rust on it and it doesn’t appear any mice got inside it and it cleaned up pretty good with a pressure washer.

this is how it looked when I got it home. I do have the rim for where the spare tire is.


25293605-E7A0-4108-86CA-94C078D4F2CA.jpeg
5238E65B-93DE-4889-A2FA-F245C66D4697.jpeg



A quick clean up and it looks better.

B127956D-616A-438F-B25D-BA748B79EECE.jpeg



2D09C9AA-AD1B-41CE-AA52-1051A4F59F01.jpeg


Now for the bad news.....someone has stolen some parts off of it and it looks they tried to steal the whole car because the ignition switch is messed up. When they couldn’t get that done they pulled (ripped) off some panels under the dash and they cut a bunch of wires leaving pluI’m sure there’s stuff missing under there.


981E855F-61A4-4850-882B-449570181769.jpeg

39DC51BF-F09C-4F87-A3E5-685A96C0650D.jpeg

8195192A-DDF6-4067-8396-8BB32ECD4300.jpeg



Also stolen was the distributor cap, rotor and the rubber cover. It looks like the starter relay, ignition coil and cover were taken as well.

784B1630-4CE8-4BF0-AE44-79617A83EA86.jpeg


88052ECF-4ADB-4A6F-B68E-1C5C7C3700A4.jpeg


As you can see I’ve got some things to figure out. I’m not a mechanic but I am mechanically inclined and have worked on HVAC equipment for 30 years. I had a friend that was an incredible mechanic and I used to help him a little work on my cars but he passed away suddenly a little more than a year ago. He always wanted me to get this car and get it back on the road and that’s what I aim to do. So it looks like learning how to remove the dash and how to replace the wiring harness Is in my near future, lol.
 

91TwighlightGT

91TwighlightGT

15 Year Member
Sep 8, 2002
1,002
254
124
37
Missouri
Looks like a nice project car!

I can't say I understand why people let potentially $20,000 cars sit under trees for 15 years, but his loss can be your gain :)

How much do you know about Fox Bodies in general? There is a lot of information on this site about them, of course, so be sure to post up any questions you have. I can't tell if you will be able to save that right front fender - there are some really good PDR guys out there, but that one looks to be pretty bent up. With that said, if you do have to replace it make sure you get a replacement for a 91-93 model - 79-90 are different and won't work for you.

Also, your ground effects kit is very rare and expensive. The aftermarket ones fit and attach differently, so be careful with them! The same goes for the rear bumper and wing - aftermarkets are available, but they aren't as high of quality as the original Ford pieces and there are visual differences if you know what you are looking at.

Do you have any idea why all the wiring is cut? Some of those bright red, white, and blue pieces look like they go to the HVAC system...

Lastly, http://1993cobra.com/ is a neat site for 93 Cobra owners. It's a bit dead these days, but you can see if this car is on their registry and update the information with yourself as the new owner if you care to do so.

Looking forward to seeing this thing progress!
 
Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
1,075
471
113
50
Connecticut
Got some work ahead of you but it could be well worth it.
Takes a special kind of person to hack up all that wiring, what a shame !
Looks like they got some vacuum lines too.
 
revhead347

revhead347

My mission is to out curmudgeon you
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,271
1,141
214
40
Acworth, GA
It doesn't look too bad actually. If the clutch is bumping, put a new clutch in it. Probably needs one anyway. The first "wiring" picture is the vacuum lines that go to the HVAC box. You can deal with that later. It needs a fender obviously. The ground effects will probably bend back out. As for the wiring, I'd just buy a whole new harness and be done with it. Soldering that many wires that close to the connectors is not worth the hassle.

Kurt
 
9

93FoMoCo

Member
Aug 9, 2020
8
4
13
54
Iowa
Thanks for the replies! I think all that stuff is cut because someone was stealing Parts off of it. And yes I’ve been looking at videos about pulling the dash and replacing the wiring harness, it just seems like the right way to do it. As far as the fender goes if I can get it pulled out a little bit that’ll be fine for now, I just want to get it running for now. I’m thinking about making it an autocross car.
 
9

93FoMoCo

Member
Aug 9, 2020
8
4
13
54
Iowa
91TwighlightGT said:
Looks like a nice project car!

I can't say I understand why people let potentially $20,000 cars sit under trees for 15 years, but his loss can be your gain :)

How much do you know about Fox Bodies in general? There is a lot of information on this site about them, of course, so be sure to post up any questions you have. I can't tell if you will be able to save that right front fender - there are some really good PDR guys out there, but that one looks to be pretty bent up. With that said, if you do have to replace it make sure you get a replacement for a 91-93 model - 79-90 are different and won't work for you.

Also, your ground effects kit is very rare and expensive. The aftermarket ones fit and attach differently, so be careful with them! The same goes for the rear bumper and wing - aftermarkets are available, but they aren't as high of quality as the original Ford pieces and there are visual differences if you know what you are looking at.

Do you have any idea why all the wiring is cut? Some of those bright red, white, and blue pieces look like they go to the HVAC system...

Lastly, http://1993cobra.com/ is a neat site for 93 Cobra owners. It's a bit dead these days, but you can see if this car is on their registry and update the information with yourself as the new owner if you care to do so.

Looking forward to seeing this thing progress!
live been a ford guy since about 1985 and haven’t owned anything but Fords since then. I had a 90 convertible LX back in the early 90s. I think someone cut the wires to steal parts. I’ve known the guy I got this from for a long time and in his defense when it got parked he was on hard times But couldn’t bring himself to sell it. Hes doing much better with his life now but didn’t think he could get it back on the road and didn’t want to see it stripped and deteriorate any more tha it is. He practically gave it to me with the promise that I’d get it running and tearing up pavement once again.
 
revhead347

revhead347

My mission is to out curmudgeon you
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,271
1,141
214
40
Acworth, GA
93FoMoCo said:
Thanks for the replies! I think all that stuff is cut because someone was stealing Parts off of it. And yes I’ve been looking at videos about pulling the dash and replacing the wiring harness, it just seems like the right way to do it. As far as the fender goes if I can get it pulled out a little bit that’ll be fine for now, I just want to get it running for now. I’m thinking about making it an autocross car.
Fenders are too thin to make it worth straightening them. Fenders are cheap; it's a replacement item. You are going to end up having to do paint work anyway. A competent body shop person will be able to straighten out the fiberglass trim. I commend you on wanting to Autocross the car. Most people would get it cleaned up, and collect their $30k.

Kurt
 
9

93FoMoCo

Member
Aug 9, 2020
8
4
13
54
Iowa
revhead347 said:
Fenders are too thin to make it worth straightening them. Fenders are cheap; it's a replacement item. You are going to end up having to do paint work anyway. A competent body shop person will be able to straighten out the fiberglass trim. I commend you on wanting to Autocross the car. Most people would get it cleaned up, and collect their $30k.

Kurt
I’ve know the guy I got it from and he practically gave it to me, I’ll never sell it. I’ve wanted this car for a long time, it’s actually the only car I want because I have to have a truck as a daily driver.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,386
5,621
193
polk county florida
I'm gonna chime in here and say this is one of those cars that needs to be rebuilt/restored, autocross? Well I'm gonna leave that alone only because it can be a ton of fun, see, I want to keep rare cars from getting beaten, banged or butchered. But a 93 cobra on an autocross track would be just too much fun (even stock) to not do it.
You have the opportunity to resurrect a fox body hero.
Good luck and keep this thread going with your progress and members, myself included, will help with any bumps you may encounter.
 
revhead347

revhead347

My mission is to out curmudgeon you
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,271
1,141
214
40
Acworth, GA
93FoMoCo said:
I’ve know the guy I got it from and he practically gave it to me, I’ll never sell it. I’ve wanted this car for a long time, it’s actually the only car I want because I have to have a truck as a daily driver.
That's awesome man. That car will be the talk of the autocross meet. Almost all of those ended up stored away as an investment opportunity. It's great to see someone wanting to fix up a classic for the purpose of enjoying it.

Kurt
 
9

93FoMoCo

Member
Aug 9, 2020
8
4
13
54
Iowa
My first step is going to be acquiring the dash wiring harness and ECM. From what I’ve been reading the wiriing harness can to be from any V8 mustang from 1990-1993. Does that sound correct? I’ve been looking on eBay and used car parts sites but I wondered if aftermarket harnesses are available. I just want to know my options and I worry a little bit about broken connertors.
 
