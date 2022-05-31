Hi all, I was driving my 93 cobra last weekend in the 90 degree weather. went to a few places. On the way home, the battery light came on and the volt meter was barely above 8VDC. The battery is brand new, but got drawn down to the point of the car quitting luckily just when I got it home.



When the car is cold, the alternator is charging properly at about 13.8v. Seems to happen when the car is hot.. intermittently.



The alternator is a remanufactured Motorcraft. I assume a stock 75A unit. I dont know how old it is, but the car has only 64K miles on it. Seems newer. See pics



Im going to bring it to Autozone for a bench test. I am suspecting it will show good since I think the failure is high temp related. Im suspecting the voltage regulator is bad. Would you recommend replacing just the regulator or a new alternator. Looking for recommendations on good replacement parts/brands for both.