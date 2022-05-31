Electrical 93 Cobra Charging Issue

E

emba129

Member
Jun 10, 2012
15
4
13
58
Hi all, I was driving my 93 cobra last weekend in the 90 degree weather. went to a few places. On the way home, the battery light came on and the volt meter was barely above 8VDC. The battery is brand new, but got drawn down to the point of the car quitting luckily just when I got it home.

When the car is cold, the alternator is charging properly at about 13.8v. Seems to happen when the car is hot.. intermittently.

The alternator is a remanufactured Motorcraft. I assume a stock 75A unit. I dont know how old it is, but the car has only 64K miles on it. Seems newer. See pics

Im going to bring it to Autozone for a bench test. I am suspecting it will show good since I think the failure is high temp related. Im suspecting the voltage regulator is bad. Would you recommend replacing just the regulator or a new alternator. Looking for recommendations on good replacement parts/brands for both.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1024.JPG
    IMG_1024.JPG
    501.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1022.JPG
    IMG_1022.JPG
    407 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1021.JPG
    IMG_1021.JPG
    476.2 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1023.JPG
    IMG_1023.JPG
    528.4 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Engine Engine Cut out about 4000 RPM + Intermittent slow crank
Replies
5
Views
161
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Trogdor
Trogdor
A
Electrical '89 GT Fast Drain of Battery - Battery Won't Charge When Connected
Replies
9
Views
188
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monday
M
BradyB1999
Electrical 1988 Mustang 5.0 GT Charging Problems
Replies
14
Views
343
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
1
2g alternator issues during idle.
Replies
3
Views
393
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
S
Engine Ultimate mystery need help
Replies
3
Views
178
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Pinellas50
P
Top Bottom