I was driving my 93 cobra through a parking lot when the car suddenly died.
(Fuel pump quit working)
I also cycled the key and the fuel pump wouldn’t prime.

Here is what I did to get it running but I’m not sure why it started working again. Thoughts?
I Checked the fuel cutoff switch in trunk..... wasn’t tripped,all was fine
Swapped fuel pump relays under the hood with another known working relay and that wasn’t it.

Then I used a jumper wire and jumped the diagnostic eec tester that’s under the hood and it ran the fuel pump. I then started the car while the eec tester was jumped and it ran. I then took the jumper out and it continued to run as normal. I then turned off the car and then restarted the car without the jumper and everything ran as normal now.

I’m not sure why the fuel pump stopped running in the first place now and am worried it will happen again.

Any thoughts?

Thanks!
 

