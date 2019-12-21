What's it Worth? '93 Cobra

Habu135

Habu135

Active Member
Jan 10, 2019
397
156
53
39
California
I got a lead on a '93 Cobra for sale. Black with black cloth. Less than 30k original miles. All original, no mods. No sunroof/engine block heater. What do you think it's worth?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
nickyb Brakes O.k. Two weeks ago i started cobra brake swap on my 93 lx. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Reddevil91 93 cobra w whaaaaat? Anyone else seen this build! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 35
B 93 cobra with Vortech supercharger correct fuel pressure 42 PSI?? Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
B 93 Cobra 47k miles Vortech supercharged 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
S Forced Induction 93 Cobra Vortech Injectors... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Brakes O.k. Two weeks ago i started cobra brake swap on my 93 lx.
93 cobra w whaaaaat? Anyone else seen this build!
93 cobra with Vortech supercharger correct fuel pressure 42 PSI??
93 Cobra 47k miles Vortech supercharged
Forced Induction 93 Cobra Vortech Injectors...
Top Bottom