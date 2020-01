You need to have a computer system of sorts for any EFI system. The injectors need to be told how rapidly to pulse under different demands. This pulse rate required is dependent on information from various sensors like rpm sensor, throttle position, intake air volume, manifold vacuum / pressure, O2 sensors in exhaust.



I'm not aware of a way to make EFI work without a control system.



You have to fix what you have or switch to an aftermarket EFI system (which will have a compurer), or ditch EFI altogether and go carbed.