93 convertible headliner

I am needing to change the passenger side convertible top latch on my 93. Would seem easy enough, but my car has the factory headliner that keeps me from getting access to the screws/bolts/nuts that I need to get to in order to get the old latch out. How is that OEM headliner attached? Seems like I need to get it out of the way temporarily to make some room. My headliner is in good shape, but you can tell it’s real fragile, would hate to damage it. Have looked at the LMR video of adding the headliner to a car that doesn’t already have it, using a bunch of snaps. My headliner sure doesn’t feel like it’s attached with snaps. Is there a trick to this?
 

