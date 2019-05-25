Interior and Upholstery 93 Convertible-Top of rear seat frame

hello_newman

Jun 21, 2018
The top of my rear seat frame is looking pretty rough (see pictures). Most of the original black paint is long gone. Was thinking of rattle canning it. Does that top metal piece come off separately from the rest of the rear seat frame? Looks like the rear seat belts and the well liner attach to it. Would unbolting those items allow me to get just that piece out of the car, or does the entire frame have to come out?
 

JKWilson61

Jul 27, 2018
That piece does indeed come off separately. Whatever Ford coated it with is REALLY thick! I'm sure you've probably already seen this where it has cracked and is flaking off. It also appeared there was no kind of physical prep for the coating. The metal underneath is pretty smooth.

I had thought about painting mine but was concerned about how well the paint would hold up with installing and removing the boot. I opted to have mine powder coated.
 
hello_newman

Jun 21, 2018
So unbolt/unscrew the seatbelts and well-liner and it’s free?



JKWilson61 said:
That piece does indeed come off separately. Whatever Ford coated it with is REALLY thick! I'm sure you've probably already seen this where it has cracked and is flaking off. It also appeared there was no kind of physical prep for the coating. The metal underneath is pretty smooth.

I had thought about painting mine but was concerned about how well the paint would hold up with installing and removing the boot. I opted to have mine powder coated.
JKWilson61

Jul 27, 2018
It's been a few months ago since I pulled mine apart. I don't recall if I had to take out the quarter trim panels and/or back seat first. I do know that I didn't have to take out the seat belts.

There are 7 screws across the bottom of the piece and 4 small one (2 on each side near the ends), located on the well liner side. The 4 screws on the ends just hold the guide for the seat belts. The 7 across the bottom are the main ones that hold it in. They also hold the front of the well liner up.

If you need me to I can snap a pic for you of my piece so you can see what it looks like when removed. It'd be in the evening because I haven't been on here during the daytime the past couple of days. I get up, have my coffee and head outside all day to get the final block sanding done so I can my car off to paint! I've posted some info on your dye thread that I just came across yesterday.
 
hello_newman

Jun 21, 2018
Thanks, mine came out just like you guys said, easy breezy. Think I will go the powder coating route. Kind of excited, that piece has been an eyesore for a while. Just assumed it was part of the seat frame, and the whole thing would have to come out. You can cover it up with the boot, but that boot ends up being more trouble than it’s worth I think,

JKWilson61 said:
It's been a few months ago since I pulled mine apart. I don't recall if I had to take out the quarter trim panels and/or back seat first. I do know that I didn't have to take out the seat belts.

There are 7 screws across the bottom of the piece and 4 small one (2 on each side near the ends), located on the well liner side. The 4 screws on the ends just hold the guide for the seat belts. The 7 across the bottom are the main ones that hold it in. They also hold the front of the well liner up.

If you need me to I can snap a pic for you of my piece so you can see what it looks like when removed. It'd be in the evening because I haven't been on here during the daytime the past couple of days. I get up, have my coffee and head outside all day to get the final block sanding done so I can my car off to paint! I've posted some info on your dye thread that I just came across yesterday.
90sickfox

Mar 2, 2015
On my 89 I peeled that stuff off and sanded it one direction with 2000 grit then clear coated it. Looked great for what it was. Your choice to powder coat it was top notch. Rattle can paint doesn't like holding on to aluminum that well.
 
WadeInSavannah

Aug 9, 2020
What is that part's name or part number? I'm in same boat and just curious how much a replacement would be (if available)? Otherwise I'll be painting / powder coating like y'all have done. Thanks.
 
