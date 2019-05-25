hello_newman
The top of my rear seat frame is looking pretty rough (see pictures). Most of the original black paint is long gone. Was thinking of rattle canning it. Does that top metal piece come off separately from the rest of the rear seat frame? Looks like the rear seat belts and the well liner attach to it. Would unbolting those items allow me to get just that piece out of the car, or does the entire frame have to come out?
