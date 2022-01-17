93 LX coupe.



I Daily drove it for a couple years before it went into paint. Nice car.



2.3L out of an SVO Mustang. Mild mods to a fully rebuilt stock engine (BNIB Ford replacement 020 pistons, etc). Has roughly 11,000 mi on the rebuild. Runs great.

5 speed manual. It is actually a V6 SN95 transmission for it's better ratios as the OE 2.3 trans had a really short first gear which was useless.

2007 Mustang cloth seats. Decent. Not show quality obviously but they are soooo much better than the stock LX seats.

V8 brakes on front, V8 swaybars on both ends. Retains the 7.5 rear end. 3.73 with LSD (brand new rebuild on the 7.5 including clutches). It is nice and tight. No noises.

03-04 Cobra rack with MM hybrid shaft. Both were new in 2018, have maybe 10,000 miles on them. Pump is also new.

bluetooth pioneer media player (no cd).

Comp/Temp auto-dim mirror.

I wired the fuel mode switch (premium/regular) into the fog light switch. Push in for premium, out for regular.

Walbro pump. 255 as I recall. Was new just before it went into paint.

manual windows, locks, mirrors.

It had a tiny bit of surface rust starting to show on the pass rear floor, which I took care of a couple years ago--it's fine. Just thought I'd mention it. That's the only rust I've ever seen. Towers are clean, frames are clean (including under the battery), etc.

gets roughly 30 mpg on the highway at 60-65. Mid to upper 20's at 75 on the freeways.

Makes roughly 260hp, give or take.

3" exhaust from the turbo back. Dynomax ultraflow muffler, welded. It's not loud-not at all. But you can hear it. And if you listen close, you can hear the turbo whistle.

Stock TB0344 turbo, fully rebuilt by a shop local-top notch workmanship. Nice and quiet. It makes 18 psi, I have it on a boost valve and it can make more but I don't have the need to try it.

Fun little thing to drive. Handles decent. Turbo works good. Full boost by 2500-2600, done by 5500 or so. I rarely drive it hard enough to "play". The few times I have, it will run just as good as my 2019 Ecoboost, maybe a little better. Never been on a drag strip or a dyno.

Comfortable and quiet

Tokico dampers all the way around and they don't have much use on them. Maybe 5000 mi?



Look at the pics. It could use wheels, or at least center caps and repaint of the 16" pony's. I also realized that I forgot to put the rear window trim back on. It is all fixed up and nice.



Trying to decide if I want to sell or keep and drive. I have too many vehicles and really need to thin the herd-so to speak.