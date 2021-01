I Had a 30 over 302 with Edelbrock performer heads 70mm throttle body etc the motor started knocking so I broke it down bored it 40 over added a bigger cam and now I can't get it to run right it acts as though it's out of time but it is not what can be the problem a couple of people tell me that after doing the upgrades I have to take it and have the computer reprogrammed to the new engine changes could that be my problem