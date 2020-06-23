93 fox build help

hey there everyone got my 93 foxbody a few months back had some issues got most of them figured out tho. So now doing some upgrades, and need some advice and to make sure I know everything I'll need.

So right now its mostly stock. It does have bbk full exhaust without cats, bbk headers and off road H pipe, cold air, smog delete,egr delete and thats about it. I have sub frames and a 130 amp alt I still have to put in. But what I'm needing some advice on is a HCI upgrade. Guy next door to me had a bran new in the box victor 5.0 efi intake got it for 150 bucks. But need some advice on heads and cam. I was thinking maybe victor heads also and maybe Anderson cam or e303?

This will be a street/strip car, I'll be driving it to the track for awhile until I get a trailer.



My other question is what all do I need for this HCI . I know bigger injectors , TB, and MAF. But what size injectors? What size TB and what size MAF? this will be a nitrous car running max 200 shot. Would like to get around 350-400 on motor then run nos. Have fun with if for awhile and build me a 347 stroker. Any advice or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Or if I missed something I will need to upgrade. Thanks abunch! Sorry I wrote a book!!