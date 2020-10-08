'93 Fox - On3 Turbo Build Project- PICS

Franomania

Franomania

Member
Apr 8, 2020
53
19
18
Toronto, ON
Hi All:
Been a lurker on the forums for a long time, but recently picked up my second fox and wanted thoughts/opinions on the purchase. It was an impulse buy for about $8k canadian.

Car is a two-owner 180,000 KM (112,000 MILES) from British Columbia
Engine is bone stock down to the air box
A little tired ~120psi across all cyl. but runs with no misfires, stutters, hesitation nothing.
Eibach springs
O/R H pipe with flowmasters & BBK equal length headers
Have the factory radio but the factory amp under the pass seat was yanked so just dropped in an aftermarket unit
Interior is an 8.5/10 but could use a re-paint on some faded panels
Floors and trunk are solid no holes/rot
Not cut-up, spliced up or beat up in any way
Hood is from a different year/different color white that I'm thinking it was in a front end fender bender at some point but car drives straight with no real issues.
Some hail damage small dents on the roof but no where else on the car?

Overall the car is in great shape from a few feet away, but digging into it it has some flaws.
Wondering thoughts on whether it would be worth bringing in for a repaint, or more work than its really worth. Just sell as is and pick another one in worse off shape since the work to towers and seams, has to be done anyways.
I love driving the car as is (though it could use some more power) and don't plan on giving this one any substantial go-fast juice

Issues:
  1. Seam sealer is crumbling at pretty well all door seams, B-pillar, trunk etc. - If i pull all the old sealer off, would a simple new bead be sufficient or should it be painted first?
  2. Shock towers at first glance appeared to look better when i first bought than they really do -- the driver side seems solid, more surface rust than anything but the pass side appears to be worse. Is it worth fixing or should it hold up going forward considering its a second car never driven rain/winter anymore.
  3. Rusting around front & rear windshield trim
  4. Trunk lip has some good rust
  5. where roof and hatch meet, the paint has faded to bare metal? no rust, just bare metal
I have a ton of auto/mechanic knowledge but far from a body man.

So what do you guys think? Good purchase for $8k? Worth spending some money on freshening it up?

Thanks

20201008_104045_resized.jpg
20201008_104006_resized.jpg
20201008_104317_resized.jpg
20201008_103822_resized.jpg
20201008_104202_resized.jpg
20201008_103857_resized.jpg
20201008_103809_resized.jpg
20201008_103934_resized.jpg
20201008_103956_resized.jpg
20201008_104055_resized.jpg
20201008_104126_resized.jpg
20201008_104227_resized.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
543
160
53
34
Houston, TX
It looks pretty dang clean minus the rust spots. As far as price, they vary from area to area a bit. Id say its a fair deal. Not bad, not great.

Worth spending money on, investment wise? No. Never is, or very rarely. Lol. But it is good fun dumping money into. So, of course.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,110
5,199
203
44
My experience with rust issues is to fix them first and ASAP. Rust is like cancer....you want it completely gone as quick as possible. You need to atleast get in there and find out how deep the rust goes in the strut towers and frame rails. With more and more people fixing these cars the info is at everyone's finger tips.
 
  • Like
  • Agree
Reactions: 4 users
OldManRiver

OldManRiver

Active Member
Feb 14, 2015
204
117
53
48
Central Wisconsin
Check over the passenger side well.The engine bay pic has the fender position over the apron looking strange,may have took a light hit sometime in it's past.
Looks like a good starting point though.
 
Ryuk

Ryuk

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
1,025
988
123
56
I wish my interior looked that nice.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Jul 12, 2017
2,213
1,285
163
That frame rail is concerning. I bet if you were to open that up it would be toast in there. It is a nice car though, reminds me of mine! Its doable, I agree with 90sickfox, clean it up asap! You also need to pull the fenders off and see what the upper aprons look like at the bottom area of the windshield as well. If the windshield frame is rusting, I would bet those areas are rusting too.
 
  • PlusOne
Reactions: 1 user
Franomania

Franomania

Member
Apr 8, 2020
53
19
18
Toronto, ON
OldManRiver said:
Check over the passenger side well.The engine bay pic has the fender position over the apron looking strange,may have took a light hit sometime in it's past.
Looks like a good starting point though.
Click to expand...
Good catch...I definitely agree considering the hood is also a different color. Gap is horrible on that side and rad cross member also is bent down a touch.

BlakeusMaximus said:
That frame rail is concerning. I bet if you were to open that up it would be toast in there. It is a nice car though, reminds me of mine! Its doable, I agree with 90sickfox, clean it up asap! You also need to pull the fenders off and see what the upper aprons look like at the bottom area of the windshield as well. If the windshield frame is rusting, I would bet those areas are rusting too.
Click to expand...

That's where i am torn about it. I got a funny feeling i will start tearing it apart and it will be much much worse than what is showing on the surface.

I would venture to say i could easily get my money out of it now, so if it will need all kinds of rust repair work anyways, wouldn't it make sense to start out with something cheaper that will need the same work anyways.
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,061
639
123
29
Savannah
Earlier the better as far as rust repair though. It can be quite the rabbit hole though.

I’m guessing you paid $8000 cad for the car? That’s roughly $6000 usd. A little more steep IMO considering the rust, but not out of the ballpark or anything. I guess I’m just kind of spoiled Here down south lol.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Franomania

Franomania

Member
Apr 8, 2020
53
19
18
Toronto, ON
BlakeusMaximus said:
Why wait?
Click to expand...
Need to make sure i get another month or so out of it before it may be out of commission for a loooong time haha
96pushrod said:
Earlier the better as far as rust repair though. It can be quite the rabbit hole though.

I’m guessing you paid $8000 cad for the car? That’s roughly $6000 usd. A little more steep IMO considering the rust, but not out of the ballpark or anything. I guess I’m just kind of spoiled Here down south lol.
Click to expand...

Yeah 8K. I'd agree but not by much. Up in the Toronto area its been very difficult to find anything in remotely decent shape for less than 8k that hasn't been modded or cut up in one way or another. The rails look worse upon closer inspection but overall the rest of the car is very good. This is literally 100% stock less the exhaust which was what i was going for and hard to find.
 
DudeStang

DudeStang

Nuts fell off while driving
Apr 30, 2017
585
312
73
Congrats on the car. It looks great. The interior in particular is impressive. I have some similar rust/paint issues on my white fox around the windshield. I hope the frame isn’t as bad as some folks are predicting. Good luck with that.
 
Titanium90

Titanium90

Active Member
Mar 11, 2019
34
26
28
48
Milton, Ontario
Franomania said:
Need to make sure i get another month or so out of it before it may be out of commission for a loooong time haha


Yeah 8K. I'd agree but not by much. Up in the Toronto area its been very difficult to find anything in remotely decent shape for less than 8k that hasn't been modded or cut up in one way or another. The rails look worse upon closer inspection but overall the rest of the car is very good. This is literally 100% stock less the exhaust which was what i was going for and hard to find.
Click to expand...

Franomania said:
Need to make sure i get another month or so out of it before it may be out of commission for a loooong time haha


Yeah 8K. I'd agree but not by much. Up in the Toronto area its been very difficult to find anything in remotely decent shape for less than 8k that hasn't been modded or cut up in one way or another. The rails look worse upon closer inspection but overall the rest of the car is very good. This is literally 100% stock less the exhaust which was what i was going for and hard to find.
Click to expand...
Congrats on the purchase. She looks like a clean, solid car, with the exception of the shock towers. I feel she is worth saving. The foxbody are getting harder to find, especially unmolested ones. You are from the Toronto area? I am from Milton. Where do you hang out?
 
Franomania

Franomania

Member
Apr 8, 2020
53
19
18
Toronto, ON
Well i started pulling some stuff apart and the rail is very rusty :(

Thankfully at least on the surface, it is all solid metal and just surface rust. From what i heard, the inside is usually much worse, but i decided i am not going to go down that road. Going to start taking some grinding and paddle wheels to anywhere i can get to, treat with some rust encapsulator and re-spray. Maybe a battery leak caused much more rust on the driver vs pass side? Strange it is not the same on passenger side to me.

This will not be a show car but it will improve the overall appearance drastically.

20201123_212138.jpg


On another note. For more power, i have decided to go the turbo route and naturally an on3 kit. From what i am gathering, i have a quick parts list off the top of my head below for what would be required (sure i'm missing something). Maybe a brand name wastegate in the future, but recent thread info all points that on3 has become much better in terms of quality from when they first launched. Not sure how you could possible get into the 400-450hp range for this kind of money going NA. Top end kits are about 4k and produce about 350 advertised HP.

Anyone know a place to buy on3 in Canada?

1608311527803.png
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Jul 12, 2017
2,213
1,285
163
The battery and brake fluid reservoir being on that side contributes to a rustier left frame rail.
 
Last edited:
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
1,054
425
103
51
Franomania said:
Not sure how you could possible get into the 400-450hp range for this kind of money going NA. Top end kits are about 4k and produce about 350 advertised HP.
Click to expand...
$4k NA for 350 hp if all parts are new. Look around for used stuff and can get to same power level for a fraction of the cost.
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,219
596
143
59
nevada
If it were me I'd dig deeper now and make sure it structurally sound Before going crazy for h.p.That seems safer to me,and remember that 4 k for The turbo 450 h.p. Will need better trans mission,frame reinforcing,upper an lower rear control arms,and much more money to say the least.This is my gift of two cents to you.
 
  • Agree
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,825
2,105
133
Long Island, NY
Just read through the thread. Nice car that’s worth saving for sure.
Like what’s already been said, I’d fix the rust and make sure it’s structurally sound before I dump another 4K into it.
At that point, you’ll have a 12,000 car with the same rust issues, that will only continue to get worse. Just my $.02 (US$)
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,219
596
143
59
nevada
Look ! With my 2 cents and Rdubs 2 cents your already saving money on this build, so do it right.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20201124_171223_hdr.jpg
    IMG_20201124_171223_hdr.jpg
    737.7 KB · Views: 122
  • IMG_20201124_171040_hdr.jpg
    IMG_20201124_171040_hdr.jpg
    814.1 KB · Views: 118
  • IMG_20201124_171126_hdr.jpg
    IMG_20201124_171126_hdr.jpg
    778 KB · Views: 115
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mansour.aref
Fox The build - 4eyed Fox - Stoppie Montoya
Replies
24
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
J
What's it Worth? 93 coupe turbo
Replies
3
Views
200
What is it Worth?!?!?
Middleagecrisis
M
Akumu No Dara Ra
WTB/Trade WTB 96-04 Manual GT Coupe up to $3500.
Replies
1
Views
99
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Akumu No Dara Ra
Akumu No Dara Ra
Essn95
Ultra Blue Fox Progress Thread- The Beginning
Replies
22
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
Halford4491
New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio
Replies
5
Views
462
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom