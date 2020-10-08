'93 Fox - On3 Turbo Build Project- PICS

Seam sealer is crumbling at pretty well all door seams, B-pillar, trunk etc. - If i pull all the old sealer off, would a simple new bead be sufficient or should it be painted first? Shock towers at first glance appeared to look better when i first bought than they really do -- the driver side seems solid, more surface rust than anything but the pass side appears to be worse. Is it worth fixing or should it hold up going forward considering its a second car never driven rain/winter anymore. Rusting around front & rear windshield trim Trunk lip has some good rust where roof and hatch meet, the paint has faded to bare metal? no rust, just bare metal

Hi All:Been a lurker on the forums for a long time, but recently picked up my second fox and wanted thoughts/opinions on the purchase. It was an impulse buy for about $8k canadian.Car is a two-owner 180,000 KM (112,000 MILES) from British ColumbiaEngine is bone stock down to the air boxA little tired ~120psi across all cyl. but runs with no misfires, stutters, hesitation nothing.Eibach springsO/R H pipe with flowmasters & BBK equal length headersHave the factory radio but the factory amp under the pass seat was yanked so just dropped in an aftermarket unitInterior is an 8.5/10 but could use a re-paint on some faded panelsFloors and trunk are solid no holes/rotNot cut-up, spliced up or beat up in any wayHood is from a different year/different color white that I'm thinking it was in a front end fender bender at some point but car drives straight with no real issues.Some hail damage small dents on the roof but no where else on the car?Overall the car is in great shape from a few feet away, but digging into it it has some flaws.Wondering thoughts on whether it would be worth bringing in for a repaint, or more work than its really worth. Just sell as is and pick another one in worse off shape since the work to towers and seams, has to be done anyways.I love driving the car as is (though it could use some more power) and don't plan on giving this one any substantial go-fast juiceIssues:I have a ton of auto/mechanic knowledge but far from a body man.So what do you guys think? Good purchase for $8k? Worth spending some money on freshening it up?Thanks