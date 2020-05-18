93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice

Hi i have a 93 mustang gt, 347 stroker, 30lb injectors, edlebrock e-street 205 heads, comp cam stage 5, msd 6al ignition, msd coil, and msd billet distributor. Car timing was initially set at 15 degrees, car runs good with the bama sct tune before I installed the megasquirt 2 pnp foxbody from lmr, and I also got the innovate wide band sensor on the 21 pin connector.

I also set the AFR to 14.7.



Car starts but the rpms stay at 2000 rpms. I set the timing to fixed ignition 20* and when I use the trigger wizard to get to target 20* on the crank Im at +42.5 offset degrees angle. Should I set the timing in fixed ignition 20* and set the offset to 10*. Then adjust the distributor until I see 20* on the crank? Im just trying to get advice to just get it running and idling. There is a shop in San Antonio that tunes megasquirts called Chadata tuning and next appt is 3 weeks out. Im am just trying to see if I got a faulty unit? Im located south of san antonio. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks