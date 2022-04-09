MUSTANGJOE
Hey guys
Anyone have a picture or better yet the part number of the spolier that came with some 1993 GT convertibles? It looks similar to the stock LX ones. I heard they were added on feature cars? I presently have the luggage rack but I want to switch to that specific spolier.
Thxs for the help!
Joe
