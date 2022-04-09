Fox 93 GT convertible spoiler?

MUSTANGJOE

MUSTANGJOE

Silver Stanger
Founding Member
Apr 9, 2002
1,599
9
59
Visit site
Hey guys

Anyone have a picture or better yet the part number of the spolier that came with some 1993 GT convertibles? It looks similar to the stock LX ones. I heard they were added on feature cars? I presently have the luggage rack but I want to switch to that specific spolier.

Thxs for the help!

Joe
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91GTstroked
WTB/Trade WTB: 90-93 GT convertible
Replies
0
Views
108
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
D
Progress Thread 93 lx fix'n it up
Replies
32
Views
955
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
91TwighlightGT
Favorite Fox Bodystyle
Replies
76
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
J
Electrical 2008 GT Automatic to Manual Swap - No Crank
Replies
2
Views
107
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
8
WTB/Trade Wanted: Pair of Door Lock Switch Harness Brackets for an '86 GT Convertible
Replies
1
Views
425
Other Classifieds
rosasm001
R
Top Bottom