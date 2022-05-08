93 GT Fuel pump not priming

So my car was running fine and then I parked it for a few months. The next time I tried to drive it I couldn't get it to start. It would crank.just fine but not start. Then I noticed the fuel pump would not prime when I turned the key on. So I replaced the relay didn't fix it. Then I checked the fuses link had power. I used a jumper wire at the test port and at the relay. And the pump comes on both ways. I even tried to fill the lines full of fuel by jumping it. And then figured if i cranked it maybe it would at least pop off for a sec since the fuel lines were full. But it didnt do anything. So then I replaced the relay by the ECU and that didn't fix it. I then though it was a ground issue. So I found the wire #22 on the ECU and grounded it to the frame. And when I turned the key on the pump came on but stayed on. I figured that is because it had a constant ground. So I figured it was the ECU. So I sent it to ECU EXCHANGE to get rebuilt. That still didn't fix it. So I checked the ignition switch. When I unplugged the switch the wire harness fell apart in my hand. Looks like it got hot at some point. So I ordered a new harness pigtail. I replaced the pig tail and the ignition switch. And that still didn't fix it. So now I am completely freaking lost. I and about to start back over. I have all the diagrams for the system. I am going to start at the ignition switch and go from there. Does anyone have any other suggestions?
 

What year is it?
The ecu controls the ground circuit of the fuel pump relay
So does it run if you jump the two wires in the self test connector?
 
Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
