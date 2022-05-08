93 GT Fuel pump not priming

So my car was running fine and then I parked it for a few months. The next time I tried to drive it I couldn't get it to start. It would crank.just fine but not start. Then I noticed the fuel pump would not prime when I turned the key on. So I replaced the relay didn't fix it. Then I checked the fuses link had power. I used a jumper wire at the test port and at the relay. And the pump comes on both ways. I even tried to fill the lines full of fuel by jumping it. And then figured if i cranked it maybe it would at least pop off for a sec since the fuel lines were full. But it didnt do anything. So then I replaced the relay by the ECU and that didn't fix it. I then though it was a ground issue. So I found the wire #22 on the ECU and grounded it to the frame. And when I turned the key on the pump came on but stayed on. I figured that is because it had a constant ground. So I figured it was the ECU. So I sent it to ECU EXCHANGE to get rebuilt. That still didn't fix it. So I checked the ignition switch. When I unplugged the switch the wire harness fell apart in my hand. Looks like it got hot at some point. So I ordered a new harness pigtail. I replaced the pig tail and the ignition switch. And that still didn't fix it. So now I am completely freaking lost. I and about to start back over. I have all the diagrams for the system. I am going to start at the ignition switch and go from there. Does anyone have any other suggestions?