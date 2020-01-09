'93 Hatch Latch into an '88 (conversion)

Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
Has anyone ever swapped a new style hatch latch (92-93) into an earlier hatch....say an '88 model? This would require the newer style striker as well.
Anybody? :D
 

Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
Blown88GT said:
I used to get them in junkyards but they have no more Foxbody's.
LMR carries the old latch, at least they did last time I looked.
They still do for $26.99
Mustang Hatch Striker (87-91) Hatchback - LMR.com

Keep your Fox Body hatch from rattling by replacing your worn out 1987-1991 Mustang hatch striker.
That's the striker. I'm talking about a complete swap to the newer latch and striker.
 
STEVE PATTON

STEVE PATTON

I smell a conspiracy
I put a'93 hatch on my '90 ,retained my latch,but had to swap hatch harnesses, or maybe splice them. I'm shure strikers are different.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
The strikers match up to the different latches. They are a set. SO if you stuck a newer hatch on the older car, you need the new striker.

But I too have always wondered if the newer 92-93 style hatch latch would retrofit on an older hatch. My guess is yes as I can't see ford redesigning the hatch for this.

I always thought the newer latch seemed more secure and solid when the hatch was closed. But that could also be in my mind as it's been a while since i've touched another fox body other than my own.
 
Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
Ok so here's why I was asking. My hatch has been popping open lately. The latch itself opens as if I did it with a key. The car is very solid with the MM full length subs. I just think it's just worn. That got me thinking. I remember having a brand new OEM Ford latch. I also remember thinking that it didn't fit anything of mine and I thought I threw it away. So today I grabbed one of my plastic tubs of parts and got lucky on the first one. Found the latch. Ran the Ford number on it and it's a 92 or 93 hatch latch. Yaayyy!
I decided to see what's what. After some figuring, I installed it. I first got it to open with the key so I wouldn't have a permanently closed hatch. Then I made a temporary striker to see how it fit. Bingo....closes just fine. Now I'll make me a real striker and make the conversion permanent. No I'm not spending $25 on a bought one. I have extra old style ones so I'll just modify one or make a new one from scratch.
Oh, and Mike, it does feel more solid. I just hope it solved my hatch popping open. Tired of sniffing exhaust!
 
