'93 Hatch Latch into an '88 (conversion)

Ok so here's why I was asking. My hatch has been popping open lately. The latch itself opens as if I did it with a key. The car is very solid with the MM full length subs. I just think it's just worn. That got me thinking. I remember having a brand new OEM Ford latch. I also remember thinking that it didn't fit anything of mine and I thought I threw it away. So today I grabbed one of my plastic tubs of parts and got lucky on the first one. Found the latch. Ran the Ford number on it and it's a 92 or 93 hatch latch. Yaayyy!

I decided to see what's what. After some figuring, I installed it. I first got it to open with the key so I wouldn't have a permanently closed hatch. Then I made a temporary striker to see how it fit. Bingo....closes just fine. Now I'll make me a real striker and make the conversion permanent. No I'm not spending $25 on a bought one. I have extra old style ones so I'll just modify one or make a new one from scratch.

Oh, and Mike, it does feel more solid. I just hope it solved my hatch popping open. Tired of sniffing exhaust!